The Between the Tides festival is holding arts, music, literary and family events around from September 20 to 22.



Visual arts will be shown across the town centre and the Naze during the weekend, with shops and arts venues hosting local artists and exhibitions.

More than 30 artists are showing their work over the weekend.

Beautiful - Malcolm Batty's illustration (Image: Malcolm Batty)

Malcolm Batty creates cartoons, illustrations and paintings on hessian and his work will be on display at 10 Walton High Street.

Malcolm said: "An early interest in Victorian humorous poetry led to me combining my artist skills with my love of poetry from such authors as Edward Lear, Lewis Carol and many obscure writers.

"I employed their humour with my artistic and cartooning skills to produce pictures that reached a very receptive audience.

"I use trades, pastimes and stories to combine people with appropriate animals. This can lead to funny and often allegorical scenarios. A classic example is The Jackdaw of Rheims by Richard Harris Barham."

Amazing - win art by Sara (Image: Sara Bannerman-Haig) Sara Bannerman-Haig creates wind drawings which can be found in Bedwell and Co Boat Yard, at Walton and Frinton Yacht Basin.

She said: "My drawings are made using an elemental factor - the wind - which is an invisible force, to make visible marks on paper.

"The drawings capture the marks made by the wind recording the weather forecasts of the date and time they were made.

"I make them using a constructed set-up on the coach deck on the back of a sailing yacht in Walton on the Naze."

Spiritual - Duffy Tomei's illustrated Bible art (Image: Duffy Tomei)

Duffy Tomei creates illustrated Bible passages and her work will be available for viewing at All Saints' Church.

She said: "Living in Walton, I am constantly overwhelmed by the song and dance Mother Nature performs both at sea and on land.

"I love to paint on large canvases implementing strong gestures to create powerful moving images, but just like nature, there are times when a delicate flower will better dance in watercolour on paper."