The Reform party leader took the Essex constituency with more than 21,000 votes, over 8,000 ahead of Conservative runner-up and former MP Giles Watling at the election in July.

Mr Farage replaced Tony Mack, who was the original Reform candidate for Clacton before the former Ukip leader joined the race on June 3.

Following his success at the election, Mr Farage promised his new constituents to focus his attention on them.

He told news outlets in August that he had visited Clacton “a couple of times a week” since July, but some residents were concerned at him spending time in the US to support Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign so closely after his own election.

Now, the Reform leader has confirmed he is looking for a home in the area he represents in parliament.

Nigel Farage told the Gazette: “I promised during the campaign that I would get a home in the constituency if elected as MP, and that’s what I’ve done.”