Gemma Taylor, 32, the founder of The Walk-In Tattoo, in Clacton High Street, is bidding to open a new tattoo parlour in the city.

The tattoo artist submitted a planning application to Colchester Council to turn Maw Hall into a new studio.

The building Maw Hall, is located in Rawstorn Road near the city centre, only a short distance from the Colchester Arts Centre.

Artists - (Right to left) Gemma Taylor and fellow tattooist Callum at The Walk-In Tattoo in Clacton (Image: Gemma Taylor)

If the planning permission is successful, Gemma will be able to transform the building into a tattoo parlour, named Library Tattoo.

A statement said how she wishes to expand to the Colchester site so she can involve “more artists, host art workshops, and create a comfortable and inclusive atmosphere”.

Gemma has a BA Honours Degree in illustration and has been working in the art industry for more than ten years.

The building was previously used as an office space, and its 9.7 metre by 8.5 metre room would be used as the parlour space.

Area - Maw Hall in Rawstorn Road (Image: Google Maps)

There would be no change in elevation or floor plans.

There would also be no external modifications to Maw Hall apart from a “discreet” Library Tattoo sign set up on the front of the building.

Gemma said: “We’re extremely excited to expand our tattoo studio currently located in Clacton to a larger studio space in Colchester where we can accommodate more artists hosting a variety of styles.

“We’re really hoping to get involved with the local art scene with a larger space available we aim to hold art workshops as well as displaying a large collection of unconventional books for anyone to browse through.”

Tattoos - some of the art at The Walk-In Tattoo and tattooist Callum (Image: Gemma Taylor)

Parlour - The Walk-In Tattoo in Clacton (Image: Gemma Taylor)

If everything is successful, Gemma is hoping to open Library Tattoo in November.

She said: “We’re still waiting for the planning application for change of use to come back and for our licensing to go through so it’s a little up in the air at the moment.

“But we’re hoping to be set up in November, fingers crossed.”

To find out more about Gemma’s work, visit instagram.com/gemmataylortattoo/.