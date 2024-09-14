The study by spaseekers.com counted the number of times the words 'relaxing' and 'relax' were used in online travel reviews of the town.

In all of the reviews about Frinton, 6.6% used these two words to describe it making it the second-most relaxing beach in the view of its visitors and residents.

A spokesman for the study said: "[Frinton] provides visitors with tranquil spots to sit and soak up some English sun - or in less enjoyable weather, take a long relaxing dog walk along the peaceful sandy beaches."

Terry Allen, ward councillor for Frinton, said: "I don't quite understand why it's second, to be honest! I would say it is probably the most relaxing beach there is.

"The reason is because you can relax without the kids wanting to buy an ice cream or coke by the beach.

"People go there to enjoy the sand and the sea and that is what we are famous for - the Greensward, sand and the sea.

"You're not bothered by anything or anyone - not bothered by jet skis or people causing havoc, it's just a nice and relaxing place which is why we love it so much.

"There is no pressure of the constant questions of 'can we do this or can we do that'.

"I can only agree with them, I'm just surprised it's second most relaxing and not first."

The title of most relaxing beach in the UK went to Meadfoot Beach, in Devon, which saw 8.2% of all its reviews including the words 'relax' and 'relaxing'.

Read a list of the top 50 most relaxing beaches in the world here: www.spaseekers.com/spa-insider/worlds-most-relaxing-beaches.