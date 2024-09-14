Tendring Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) raised money for charity during the Clacton Beer and Cider Festival last month.

The festival welcome hundreds of beer buffs and sold thousands of pints of ale and cider.

Now £600 has been handed over to St Helena Hospice.

A cheque was presented at the hospice's Great Clacton branch.

St Helena Hospice was chosen because CAMRA members Jeff Luesley and Steve Burgess died recently.

The hospice supported the men's families in their time of need.

The cheque was presented to the charity by Judith Luesley and Lesley Burgess, the widows of the two CAMRA members.

CAMRA spokesman Mick Hearn said: "We picked this charity because it is local and a worthy charity, but mostly because it supported two of our members and their families during a time of need.

"Jeff Luesley and Steve Burgess passed away recently and have been supported by St Helena Hospice."

St Helena Hospice is a Colchester-based charity which provides specialist palliative and end of life care to local people facing incurable illness in north east Essex, supporting them, their families, friends and carers.



