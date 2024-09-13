The Fresh Air Festival of Outdoor Arts is returning to the town for a whole day of fun activities on Saturday, September 21, from 11am to 4pm.

There are so many things to do such as watching circus performers, "falconry" displays of comedy and listening to the sound of 52 glasses singing with the Glass Grinder, on Promenade Green.

You could even help the Bureau of Silly Ideas construct a huge marble run across the festival site as well as enjoying the many other activities and shows.



Now in its third year, the festival has grown quickly, attracting more than 2,000 visitors last year.



On the line-up for 2024 are a menagerie of oversized animals, including hilarious giant bugs, calamitous human-sized birds, and maybe even the return of the world’s largest lobster.



Festival director Cassie Catchpole said: “I’m really happy to see the Fresh Air Festival grow year on year and new people discover the joys of outdoor arts.

"Brightlingsea is such a brilliant place for the festival.

"There’s a fantastic line-up this year that people of all ages will love. I can't wait to share it with everyone.”

Crafts this year include flag making, mask making among many other fun and free activities.



Tendring Council arts chief Gary Scott said: "Fresh Air Festival is an amazing experience returning again in September.

"Last year was a success and this year will be even better. The whole family can enjoy a day out by the sea and take part in creative activities.”

The event is free to enter and food and drink will be available. Free on-street parking and public toilets are within a short walking distance of the festival.



Organisers are looking for volunteers to help stage the event. Contact hello@freshairfestival.co.uk



For more information, visit www.freshairfestival.co.uk or follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.