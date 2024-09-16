Breathless, a tribute to the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis, is set to take over the stage of the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

Lewis has been described as the first great wild man of rock and roll, and one of the most influential performers of the 20th Century.

Four talented musicians will be appearing on October 6 to pay homage to the timeless rock 'n' roll star, whose nickname was the Killer.

The show features classic hits such as Great Balls Of Fire, Lewis Boogie, High School Confidential and The Wild One right through to the unforgettable Whole Lotta Shakin’ and Breathless.

A spokesman for the show said: "In 1956, a 17-year-old Louisiana musician walked through the doors of Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, and went on to become one of the greatest pioneers of rock and roll and rockabilly music.

"Following his smash hit performances with his boogie-woogie pumping piano style and his uncannily accurate portrayal as Jerry Lee Lewis in Sun Records - The Concert, Lewis Jordan Brown is continuing to wow audiences in the touring production of Breathless! – The Jerry Lee Lewis Songbook.

"Lewis Jordan Brown will take you on a rock and roll rollercoaster of a ride with Jerry Lee Lewis songs in a production that will leave you in no doubt that you’ve definitely experienced the Killer!"

Lewis Jordan Brown is accompanied by Gerry Slattery on guitar, Pete Tobit on bass and Nathan Jordan on drums. The show will begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £23.50 (£22 concessions) including booking fee from westcliffclacton.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 433344 (option 1).