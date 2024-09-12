The Beast is a brand new attraction at Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park, in South Woodham Ferrers.

Smiles - Amie Cross, Chloe Neighbour, and Lucy Staab on the slide (Image: Ben Shahrabi)

Thrill-seekers young and old can run, jump and scramble their way through more than 160 metres of bouncy fun, immersed in a "kaleidoscope of colour".

Lucy Staab, general manager at Marsh Farm, said: "The Beast will catapult your family day out to the next level.

Incredible - Having fun on the spikes (Image: Lucy Staab)

"Come and tackle the ultimate assault course - an inflatable behemoth like you have never seen before.

"It is unbeatable fun for both grown ups and little ones."

Inflatable - Jumping off the big drop (Image: Lucy Staab)

The Beast is set to welcome its first challengers on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.

It will also be open on Saturday September, 21 and Sunday September, 22.

Wow - The camo climber (Image: Lucy Staab)

Adventurers will crawl through winding tunnels, leap off platforms and race down slides to reach the end, where they can proudly say they "beat The Beast".

Marsh Farm customers will have full access to the adventure park's newest addition, included with their tickets.

Fun - Alfie Chamberlain having a rest (Image: Lucy Staab)

In May, Marsh Farm unveiled a brand new £1.2-million Dinosaur Adventure park.

It boasts lifelike Jurassic sculptures, state-of-the-art interactive games and educational activities.

Amazing - On the balance balls (Image: Lucy Staab)

Following this month's soft-launch, The Beast will officially open in 2025.