A mammoth inflatable obstacle course will open for two weekends only, at an award-winning south Essex park this month.
The Beast is a brand new attraction at Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park, in South Woodham Ferrers.
Thrill-seekers young and old can run, jump and scramble their way through more than 160 metres of bouncy fun, immersed in a "kaleidoscope of colour".
Lucy Staab, general manager at Marsh Farm, said: "The Beast will catapult your family day out to the next level.
"Come and tackle the ultimate assault course - an inflatable behemoth like you have never seen before.
"It is unbeatable fun for both grown ups and little ones."
The Beast is set to welcome its first challengers on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.
It will also be open on Saturday September, 21 and Sunday September, 22.
Adventurers will crawl through winding tunnels, leap off platforms and race down slides to reach the end, where they can proudly say they "beat The Beast".
Marsh Farm customers will have full access to the adventure park's newest addition, included with their tickets.
In May, Marsh Farm unveiled a brand new £1.2-million Dinosaur Adventure park.
It boasts lifelike Jurassic sculptures, state-of-the-art interactive games and educational activities.
Following this month's soft-launch, The Beast will officially open in 2025.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here