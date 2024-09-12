A CRASH has partially blocked a busy road which connects the A120 and the A12.
The collision happened on Old Ipswich Road's one-way street, causing traffic in the area.
This was first reported at 9.08am on the AA traffic map website.
The emergency services have been contacted for more information.
