ONE lane of a busy road near Clacton is closed with queuing traffic in the area. 

The A12 northbound is down to one lane on the Colchester Bypass, just after J27 Cymbeline Way (Avenue of Remembrance).

The closure is due to a stalled car, according to the AA traffic website. 

Traffic in the area is very slow, with congestion up to J25 Marks Tey. 