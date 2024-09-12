The car park, which is owned by Sainsbury’s, is enforced by Euro Car Parks.

A number of people have been caught out after parking in spaces which are designated to the ‘drive thru’ at the Lightship Way store.

There was due to be a Sainsbury's store next door back in 2022 but there will now be an Argos which is yet to open.

The parking spaces have no clear instruction saying not to park there and no information in the bay about what they are for.

Anne Taylor and Brigid Bailey have both been fined for parking in the spaces.

Anne said: “Yesterday, me and Brigid were driving round and found two spaces and we were then fined for parking there.

“All that the parking ticket says is that my vehicle wasn’t parked within a bay.

“I will absolutely not be revisiting the store after what has happened.”

Brigid said: “They should have a notice up in the store making people aware - 40 years of driving and I've never experienced anything like this.

“If the parking space was hatched or was clear that we couldn’t park there we wouldn’t have done.”

There are more reports of fines for the same reason on online reviews of the Home Bargains store.

Chris Baker left a review saying: “After visiting the new store for 20 minutes, we came out to find a parking ticket for £85 along with a few other cars.

“No car parking attendant to discuss with and the store wasn’t interested as they say it’s not their car park. I will not be going back.”

The fines which are reduced if paid within 14 days to £50, can take up to 28 days to appeal, meaning if the appeal is rejected the customers is left paying the full amount.

A spokesman for Sainsbury's said: "There is not a new Sainsbury's store planned for this location. It was proposed in 2022 that the space would instead be used for an Argos fulfilment centre, a gym and another retail unit

"The Argos fulfilment centre and retail unit - Home Bargains - have since opened.

"We are looking at ways we can make signage clearer to ensure drivers are not being fined incorrectly."