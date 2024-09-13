Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, September 13

A12

A12 southbound Junction 26 to Junction 25 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 27 entry slip road closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 17 exit slip road closure - 9pm to 5am

A12 northbound Junction 17 entry slip road closure - 9pm to 5am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 between 11pm and 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, September 14

A12

A12 southbound Junction 26 to Junction 25 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 27 entry slip road closure - 8pm to 6am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 5am for maintenance works.

Meanwhile, on the QEII bridge on the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between 10pm and 5am, also for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 between 11pm and 5am.

Additionally, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 31 on the clockwise way between 10pm and 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, September 15

A12

A12 southbound Junction 26 to Junction 25 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 southbound Junction 27 entry slip road closure - 8pm to 6am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 between 11pm and 5am.