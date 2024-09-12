Justin Noble appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday (September 11) to face charges of burglary with intent to steal, two counts of damaging property, destroying property, assault by beating and threatening to kill during an altercation on July 30 in Harwich.

Noble, of West Street, admitted burglary, causing damage to a windscreen wiper and a door, and assault by beating, but denied the other two charges.

He also admitted breaching a restraining order by entering an address he was prohibited from on August 12 following a court order which had been put in place in February.

He denied possession of an offensive weapon in a private place on August 12.

The charge claims Noble was in possession of a butterfly knife, a type of folding pocketknife, which is banned under UK law.

Peter Hunter, defending, requested a pre-sentencing report to be prepared.

Noble remains in custody and will be sentenced in the week commencing October 14.