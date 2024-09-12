Essex Pedal Power Clacton and Jaywick sands has created a cycling community by handing out free bokes to help residents get active, find employment, and visit family and friends.

On September 1, the initiative around the orange bikes celebrated its third anniversary at the Sunspot market in Jaywick.

Lucy Chapman, an artist, teacher and Central Saint Martins alumni from The Future is Now project, came to the celebration to make hag stones and gave residents the chance to make personalised badges.

Team - The Essex Pedal Power team celebrated at the Sunspot in Jaywick (Image: Essex Pedal Power)

The Future is Now is part of an ongoing series of collaborations between Central Saint Martins College and residents of Jaywick, supported by Essex County Council.

It has seen Lucy and her twin sons work with Essex Pedal Power’s Kerry Cook and her son Ashley to explore how we think and talk about the future.

Other organisations that attended were Active Essex, Essex County Council Sustainable Travel Team, Essex Fire and Rescue Service and Tendring District Council, Chairperson Dan Casey.

Bike recipient and Tendring physical activity instructor Vivian Tolley debuted 'no equipment, no excuse session', where around ten guests joined in a fun exercise to music with stretches to do before and after a bike ride.

Residents also got active at the event, with some games and a bike smoothie challenge, where residents competed to see who could make a smoothie the fastest by riding a bike.

Karen Creavin, chief executive from The Active Wellbeing Society, said: “The Active Wellbeing Society works with people to lead healthy lives.

“This approach can be described as ‘doing with’ rather than ‘doing to’.

“We believe in removing barriers to enable positive change and to build trust.

“Our projects cut across a range of areas from environments, active travel, community food, jobs and skills, sharing and health.

“In all our projects, we strive to: Work with the ‘unusual suspects’, building trust and empowering individuals and communities to be active citizens. Take a whole person approach.

“Deliver co-produced services, activities and interventions. Test innovative and new ideas. Measure success holistically – gathering and sharing data, insight and learning. Connect the system more to itself.”