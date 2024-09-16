The service was launched almost 40 years ago to support people in their own homes.

Careline costs almost £350,000 to run but supports almost 2,000 people in the district.

Residents who sign up receive devices which raise the alarm at the council's 24-hour call centre if they fall or need help.

The service also offers daily welfare phone calls for residents who are lonely or need support.

Following a year-long review, the council’s cabinet decided to go out to consultation over the future of the service.

Cabinet partnerships boss Gina Placey said: “The Careline service has been a real success for the council, but the telecare industry has changed substantially since it was launched and there are now numerous alternative providers and lower cost options on the market.

“We want to hear people’s view on the proposals, whether that’s from service users and their families, employees or residents.

“So, please be sure to have your say over the future of the service before the consultation ends on Monday, September 30.”

Mrs Placey said a decision on axing services will not be made until later this year, following the consultation, and that if the council does decide to end the service, it will do its best to ensure no customers are left behind.

Careline is still active 24/7 and if a decision is made to end the service, contracts will continue through a transition period.

The service employs about 40 staff and supports more than 1,850 residents across the district.

A final decision on its future is expected in late autumn.

If councillors decide to withdraw the service, it is anticipated that it would end by March 31 next year.

The consultation was launched on August 19.

To have your say, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/consultations.