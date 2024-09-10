The police are looking for John Golding, 54, who is missing from Clacton.

John has been described as white, slim build, and has brown hair.

He was reported missing from his home last Sunday, September 8.

He also goes by the name of Costa Golding and has connections to Kent and Sussex.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We're concerned for his welfare.



“We've carried out exhaustive enquiries to find him and we're now asking the public for help.

“If you see John or if you know where he is, please call 101 quoting incident 1217 of 8 September.”

Reports can be submitted via the online Essex Police live chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about online reporting services.

In an emergency always call 999.

The Gazette has asked Essex Police for a photo of the missing man, John Golding, as an image was not provided.