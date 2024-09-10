Motorcyclist Paul Collingridge, 28, died after falling "directly into the path” of oncoming traffic on the B1027 Colchester Road between St Osyth and Thorrington.

Mr Collingridge, from Clacton, was travelling in the early hours of December 6, 2022, and was thrown from his black Keyway 125cc after coming to a sudden halt.

During the inquest, which heard evidence from Essex Police, a representative of Affinity Water and Hatton Traffic Management Limited, further statements were taken from drivers who were near the scene.

Remembered - Paul's family was present at the hearing (Image: Essex Police)

The court heard from Jonathan Twigg, who travelled along the same route.

He said roadworks in the area, which had been put up overnight, made him worry he would get hit when he came to a stop.

He told the court he had heard a bang once traffic started to move again and thought: "I’m glad that wasn’t me.”

David Girdlestone, a primary school teacher who was travelling in the opposite direction, also said he heard a bang and felt an impact.

Court - The inquest had been set up for two days (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “I saw a motorbike and I turned and I saw there had been an incident. This is when I called the emergency services.”

Mr Girdlestone pulled into a layby and tried to stop the traffic.

He said he “couldn’t believe” no one stopped.

Forensic collision investigator Stephen Perrett, of Essex Police, said the tyre marks Mr Collingridge’s motorbike had left on the road had been analysed.

He was convinced there was no evidence to suggest there had been a dead animal, spillage or anything else which would have forced the biker to come to a sudden stop and he was not exceeding the speed limit.

The motorcycle did not have any faults which could have contributed to the incident.

Mr Perrett had assessed whether the driver of the oncoming car, which hit Mr Collingridge, could have reacted in time.

He said: “There was no realistic opportunity for him to take action. I think it seems most likely that Mr Collingridge reacted to the presence of stationary or slow-moving vehicles.”

Coroner Sonia Hayes is awaiting further evidence before ruling on the case.