East Hanningfield was featured alongside 19 others in an article from The Times discussing some of the best relatively unknown villages to live in.

Discussing the creation of the list, the publication wrote: "Where are the places few have heard of but where everybody wants to live?

"With more than 6,000 villages in the UK of every shape, size and situation, there’s a community out there for anybody looking for life on a smaller scale.

"How do you find the one that’s right for you? This list should be a useful starting point, highlighting 20 villages that aren’t well known across the country but are always in demand among those in the know."

The full list of the best UK secret villages to live in can be found on The Times website here.

East Hannigfield is a small place, with a population of around 1,000, but is said to offer all the benefits of "well-connected rural living".

The Times writes: "The post-pandemic quest for well-connected rural living has sent the cost of houses soaring in the prime Essex countryside close — but not too close — to Chelmsford.

"Prices are up by 87 per cent in East Hanningfield over the past ten years, compared with a regional rural average of 54 per cent, along with neighbours West Hanningfield and Bicknacre.

"All three villages have their share of history, countryside and easy access to the practicalities of Chelmsford, 15 minutes away by car.

"Bicknacre is the biggest, with a wider choice of houses, including plenty of newbuilds. But with its pretty church, village green and post office, along with a couple of restaurants, East Hanningfield is probably the pick."

If you wanted to buy a property here it won't be cheap, with a cost of around £2 million for a full-on covetable country residence being expected.

Meanwhile, it will likely be £600,000 for a more modest three-bedroom property, with the overall average price being listed as £419,360.