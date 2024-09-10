The proposed new 7,500-home settlement, known as the Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community, is set to be located between Colchester, Ardleigh, Wivenhoe, and Elmstead Market with building anticipated to begin in early 2027 if plans are approved.

But Professor Anthony Vickers, representing the Crockleford and Elmstead Action Group, said there was concern that local junction modelling along Bromley Road into Colchester could cause parts of Crockleford Heath neighbourhood to need access to the link road instead of Bromley Road.

He said that may mean some parts of Crockleford Heath will no longer be within Crockleford Heath.

He said: “If some parts of Crockleford Heath are to be connected they then will not be part of Crockleford Heath, this is extremely worrying.

“I point out that right at the beginning of all of the garden development within the government documentation it said existing settlements had to be respected. This is a complete disrespect to the residents of Crockleford Heath.”

His comments come amid an invitation to residents to have their say over a series of changes planned for the Colchester and Tendring border.

A public hearing to review the Development Plan Document for the Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community took place in May, to assess if it meets local and national planning guidelines.

Designs - how some of the new homes could look (Image: Clarion Housing)

The Development Plan covers various aspects, including land use, housing, infrastructure, and community facilities.

Tendring District Council and Colchester City Council’s joint Garden Community Committee at Colchester Rugby Club were advised of the modifications that the Planning Inspector requires to the Development Plan and of the need to publish the proposed changes for consultation.

In addressing the concerns of the Crockleford and Elmstead Action Groups, Amy Lester, Garden Community Planning Manager, said: “With regards to the access to various parcels within Crockleford Heath there was as one of the modifications some greater degree of flexibility built into the wording of that to allow access to particular future parcels to be accessed either to the link road or Bromley Road.

“However it doesn’t allow a watering down of the principles of filtered permeability meaning that you can drive from the link road to Bromley Road.

“So there would always remain that restriction and it would be entirely dependent on future modelling that would come forward and the master planning and design work that would be put forward as part of the planning application which would then come forward for consideration.”

Inviting people to comment on the plan Councillor Mark Stephenson, Leader of Tendring Council, said: “We are pleased to be working with Colchester Council and Essex County Council to establish a sustainable and vibrant garden community on the Colchester and Tendring border.

“It is being designed alongside essential facilities and infrastructure to ensure it is a place that generations of families will be proud to call home.

“The modifications issued by the Planning Inspector do not vary significantly from the suggested modifications that were discussed at the hearings.

“The project has already benefitted from extensive public engagement throughout the development process, but we’re still keen to hear residents’ views on the proposed changes.”

Proposals - CGI designs of the new town (Image: Clarion Housing)

Councillor David King, leader of Colchester Council, added: “We are committed to delivering high-quality homes that meet the needs of our residents. The Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community offers a unique opportunity to create a sustainable and thriving new community on the borders of our two authorities.

“We believe that this development has the potential to provide much-needed housing, jobs, and amenities for our residents. It is essential that we ensure that the plans for the development are robust and address the concerns of all stakeholders.

“We welcome the inspector’s feedback and believe the proposed modifications will further strengthen the plans for the development. We look forward to hearing residents’ views on the proposals during the upcoming consultation.”

The councils will publish the modifications alongside an updated Sustainability Appraisal, and an updated Habitats Regulations Assessment to take account of the changes, following which a six-week consultation will take place in September/October.

Following the conclusion of the consultation, the inspector will consider the Sustainability Appraisal, Habitats Regulations Assessment and all representations made in response to the modifications.

He will then send a report to the councils recommending whether or not the Development Plan is legally compliant and whether the councils can proceed to formally adopt the plan.