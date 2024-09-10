It's the perfect way to bond with loved ones, spend quality time with the kids or even catch some much-needed alone time. No matter if you're a window shopper, a shop til you drop fashionista or all about topping up on the wardrobe staples, there's plenty on offer of fashion havens and beautiful boutiques to make finding the perfect outfit a breeze.

After all, what better feeling is there than looking and therefore feeling your very best?

It's a sentiment we feel deserves to be shared with everyone which is why we're keen to hear about your favourite fashion boutiques in the area, to compile a list of must-visit shopping hotspots. This way the next time you need that perfect top to help you nail your job interview or a cute date night ensemble, you'll know exactly where to go!

Tell us about your favourite fashion boutique

To help us uncover the very best a la mode clothing shops, we're asking readers to nominate their favourite local fashion boutiques to enter our competition. All we ask is that any nominations be located within the newspaper distribution area. The closing date for nominations is September 23, 2024.

The top five places with the most nominations will go through to the final stage, where voting will once again open in the paper only, the week commencing September 30, 2024.

The winning fashion boutique will be presented with an engraved trophy, a professionally printed vinyl banner, and a certificate plus a feature in the local newspaper.

How to make a nomination

To make a nomination simply follow the link below to submit your entry.

T&Cs

It's one nomination per form and photocopies, unreadable or defective forms will be excluded. If at the close of the nomination stage, there are less than five restaurants in a category or a tie, the decision may be taken to release all nominated sites into the final voting stage. Multiple voting by household is permitted and multiple vote forms can be posted together. All nominations must arrive by the stated closing date to be included. Newsquest terms and conditions apply please visit newsquest.co.uk/prize-competition-rules. For information regarding how we will process, handle and maintain your data please visit newsquest.co.uk/privacy-policy.