Paul Collingridge, from Clacton, died on December 6, 2022 after being involved in a collision with a car in Colchester Road, St Osyth.

An inquest into his death heard evidence from Essex Police, a representative of Affinity Water and Hatton Traffic Management Limited.

Area coroner Sonia Hayes resumed the formal investigation with Paul’s mother, his sister and his fiancée in attendance to establish facts about the circumstances of his death.

Beloved - Paul was described as caring and loving by his family (Image: Essex Police)

The court heard Paul did not show any signs of life when the ambulance crew arrived at the scene on the country road between St Osyth and Thorrington, near the junction with Forwick Lane.

The ambulance crew came across Paul while on the way to another job.

Miss Hayes summarised the post-mortem findings, which revealed multiple injuries to the head, face and vertebrae and concluded there were no signs of disease which could have contributed or caused his passing.

The report also included a negative drug screening, meaning there were no signs of drugs or alcohol present.

Miss Hayes read out a statement to the court at the request of Paul’s family, which described Paul as “larger than life”.

“He didn’t take life too serious and said to go with the flow. There was never a dull moment with him. We loved that he touched so many people's hearts.”

Paul was described as “loving, caring and loyal”, as well as an animal lover.

The family's statement said: “Losing him was the heaviest weight we have had to carry.”

The family has promised to make the most of every day “he did not get to live himself”.

The court heard Paul had been thrown from his motorbike into oncoming traffic when he came to an "extreme and sudden" stop.

Police evidence showed his helmet had appeared to have come off during the incident.

At the time of the accident, roadworks had been set up in the early hours of the day following an urgent request from Affinity Water, which had been carried out by Hatton Traffic Management.

Miss Hayes questioned representatives of both companies about the road signs indicating the roadworks and temporary traffic lights put in place at the scene and their proper display and distances.

The inquest continues and will hear evidence from a forensics expert with Essex Police and other road users.