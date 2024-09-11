Jaywick Martello Tower saw five green-fingered volunteers turn up to take part in the Gardening Guardians event.

Volunteers weeding around the tower to prepare for the introduction of better-looking flowers and plants.

Charlotte Paxman, assistant heritage manager for Jaywick Martello Tower, said: "We had five volunteers turn up for the volunteering in the end. They were weeding the sleepers around the tower.

"Our aim is to remove all the weeds from around the Tower and then plant low and dense rooting plants in their place to prevent further weeds from taking hold in the future."

Leila Ferro, the volunteer manager for Jaywick Martello Tower, was pleased to see the volunteers clearing up the site.

She said: "The group of volunteers managed to weed about a quarter of the tower's circumference.

"It is quite tough going. The weeds are pretty strong to survive living by the sea, but they worked really hard, helped by tea and cake.

"We get a lot of weeds that are deep-rooted such as mallow, bramble and elder, and the grass is very strong too.

"We are replacing the weeds with other coastal-loving flowering plants such as sedums, poppies, oxeye daisies, nigella, and snow in summer.

"The new flowing plants are taking really well, which is great news for local wildlife.

"They were a really lovely group and I am so grateful to everyone who gave up their time on a Sunday morning with storms predicted to help us."

Such events are important for preserving the tower and its history.

Leila said: "It is very important for the community in terms of protecting the tower from trees and weeds that may damage it, creating a legacy of native flowering plants that attract wildlife and can be enjoyed by visitors, and also coming together and getting to know each other, and exchanging our stories, and especially gardening tips"

Jaywick Martello Tower was built in 1809 and was originally one of 29 Martello towers on the east coast of England.

The towers were designed to defend the country against the threat of invasion by Napoleon and his armies.