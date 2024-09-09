The area has seen a big leap in the number of people cycling at least once a week - up from seven per cent in 2022 to just over 11 per cent last November.

The figures come from a Sport England survey, compiled by the Department for Transport.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 10.5 per cent said they were cycling at least once a week in the district.

Across the country, 10.1 per cent of people reported cycling weekly, up from 9.3 per cent the previous year, but still below pre-pandemic levels of 11.2 per cent.

Nationally, fewer people cycled for leisure last year than they did before the pandemic, but more people walked regularly.

Last year, just under 55 per cent reported taking a continuous 10-minute walk for leisure at least once a week up from 51 per cent in 2019.

This figure stood at 54.4 per cent in Tendring.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “We welcome the survey findings and will consider all active travel data as we continue to shape our long-term vision for cycling and walking across the UK.”