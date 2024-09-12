The Zoots, a cover band celebrating the music from the 60s and 70s, will be performing in Clacton on October 10.

The Princes Theatre, in Station Road, will be welcoming the quintet to its stage to give classic music lovers a night to remember.

Having played over 1,000 shows and toured more than 35 countries, the band will celebrate the music of Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, Dusty Springfield, the Searchers and the Beatles in a night of nostalgia.

A spokesman for the band said: "Experience the Sixties tribute show that’s wowing audiences around the world, selling out venues from the Palladium to Blackpool Tower– with the spectacular sounds of the Zoots!

"The show features legendary numbers by the best of the Sixties artists including the Beatles, Searchers, Monkees, Small Faces, Beach Boys, Kinks, Shadows, Four Seasons, Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, The Who, Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Neil Diamond, Elvis and more.

"Feel the groove that’s thrilled audiences of stage and screen, and brought the swinging Sixties back to more than 30 countries."

The Zoots received the UK Best Pop Music Cover Band award at the Global Entertainment Awards in 2018.

Jamie Goddard, on lead vocals and guitar, joined the band in 2009 with his dad Martyn.

The Berkshire-born guitarist has also made two albums for Warner Brothers and worked with the Searchers and Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Harriet Lowther, on percussion and backing vocals, can play the tambourine, cabasa, cowbell and maracas, all while dancing around the stage.

Adam Woodhouse, the guitarist, joined the Zoots in 2018 after becoming Jamie's guitar teacher.

Doors open at 6.45pm for the show start time of 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £22 from the Princes Theatre box office on 01255 686633 or by going to their website at https://princestheatre.co.uk.