The Between The Tides festival begins on September 21 and has a vast array of different events, activities and shows for residents and visitors to take part in and enjoy.

A sandcastle competition, organised by the Frinton Rotary Club will start the festival at 10am.

Competitors should make their way to Beach Hut 100 at The Leas, below the slope at the end of Woodberry Way, where they can register to entry from 9.30am.

Judging will take place at noon, before the tide rolls in, with prizes for the best castles and other sculptures.

There will also be a seaside story time at Walton Library with children's authors Lucy Mitchell and Caroline Cross, from 11.15am to 1pm.

Youngsters wanting to see how much fun can be had with music should head to All Saints' Church in the afternoon when graffiti classics bring humour and fun to classical music.

Tickets can be obtained from eventbrite.com for the two-hour show, starting at 2pm.

Displays by the East Anglian Kite Flyers and the Gaskets classic cars will also be on show at the Naze.

A teddy bear parachute workshop which sees the toys leap from the top of the Naze Tower will also be taking place, with two sessions on the Sunday at 11am to 12pm and 1pm to 2pm.

Winning entries in Rotary's art competition will be displayed in the Naze Tower art gallery and the work of the Young Writers' Challenge will be on show at the Essex Wildlife Trust exhibition centre.

Everyone is invited down to end the festival on a high note with karaoke and a party at Walton Tavern with Pat Feasey from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

More events can be viewed on the festival's website at waltonartsfestival.com/festival-programme.