Fest4All, which was hosted by the 1st Weeley and Little Clacton Scouts, welcomed more than 300 people to its festivities.

There was plenty to do at the free event such as enjoying the live music, watch the dog showing or playing on the bouncy castle.

There was also a barbeque, ice cream van, candy floss stall and coconut shy.

Organiser Carla Jordie said the day went just as well as she had hoped.

She said: "We've had a lot of good feedback from the people who attended this year.

"There were a couple of hundred people who came down to enjoy the day.

"It was much more organised this year as well - the parking was very well signed so people found it easier and blue badge parking was close to the event.

"Lots of people who came down this year want to come down next year."