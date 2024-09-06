K-fusion dance studios will be opening in Alresford on Saturday September 7,with those interested urged to pop in between 9am and 1pm.

The free dance taster starts at 11am.

K-Fusion is a combination of dance styles including hip hop, street, k-pop and more.

The location of the studio is 13a The Orchard Business Unit, Alresford.

The studio will be run by Kayley Hall and her husband Dan Hall.

Kayley said: "It's both exciting and nerve racking to be starting this studio.

"I had my own dance school about 9-10 years ago using school venues and community centres so it feels brilliant to have my own space this time.

"I am a trained personal trainer and a current gymnastics coach, but it feels great to turn my hand back to dance again."

To find out more about K-Fusion, visit their website www.k-fusion.co.uk.