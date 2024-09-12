Town and district councillor Ann Oxley has taken direct action to enhance Walton seafront, following feedback from residents.

In response to concerns raised about the state of the seafront’s rockery garden, Mrs Oxley has been out and about, dedicating her time to revitalising the much-loved area.

Work - Ann Oxley clearing up the garden (Image: Ann Oxley)

Over the past few days, she has worked tirelessly to transform the rockery garden, which had fallen into disrepair.

The initiative, spurred by comments from Walton residents, aims to restore the garden's natural beauty, making it a more inviting space for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

Mrs Oxley said: "After hearing from several residents about the condition of the rockery, I knew something had to be done.

"This garden is a key feature of our seafront and it’s important that it reflects the pride we all have in our town.

"It’s been wonderful to get involved in the gardening efforts and see the positive impact it’s already having."

The revitalisation of the rockery garden is part of a larger effort to ensure Walton’s seafront remains a welcoming and beautiful environment.

Working alongside community volunteers, Mrs Oxley has been planting new flowers, shrubs and greenery as part of Walton In Bloom.

She is encouraging anyone interested in supporting the ongoing gardening efforts to join in.

"This is a community effort, and it’s wonderful to see the difference we can make when we come together," she added.