Wesley Winter paid a visit to Jaywick to speak to local people about what they think about the community they live in.

The video, entitled The Poorest Place in England: Jaywick, sees the Youtuber taken around the town by well-known resident Danny Sloggett.

Duo - Wesley and Danny (Image: Danny Sloggett)

Danny, 49, helps many people around the town by getting food to people, helping to set up events and supporting local businesses and individuals.

He said: "I felt very proud showing Wesley around Jaywick because I’ve lived here since 1986.

"I know that Jaywick is not deprived and Jaywick is absolutely wonderful.

"People from the outside say things about Jaywick that no one inside Jaywick would ever say.

"I don’t believe what people say about Jaywick - none of it is true. I wouldn’t have lived there with my family for nearly 40 years if Jaywick was deprived like they say it is, which isn’t."

Danny took Wesley around the main parts of Jaywick to show off the community spirit of the seaside community's residents.

Danny said: "I basically just showed Wesley the Grasslands, the Brooklands, Jaywick Village and then I showed him how each part was very unique.

"I told him stories of my life and what I’ve done over the last 40 years and showed him that Jaywick is not deprived.

"I just went with my instincts. I’ve lived so long. Jaywick is my soul and I am Jaywick and I just go with the Jaywick flow."

In the video, they touch on subjects such as the recent fire, people living in poverty and how the community sticks together.

Residents voice their concerns about the place they live in and what they think about Jaywick.

Other locals also talk about their lives, the history of the town and how much they love living in the seaside community.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/tR1akDPdYRY.