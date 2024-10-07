Julia Chernyshova lives in the capital Kyiv with four-year-old daughter Slava and mother Laryssa.

But they hope to seek sanctuary in the UK and are now looking for an English sponsor to support them.

After the war broke out in Ukraine in February 2022, the UK Government launched the ‘special homes for Ukraine’ scheme to support refugees fleeing the country.

Julia is seeking asylum for herself, her mother and her young daughter (Image: Julia Chernyshova)The scheme allows people to offer asylum to Ukrainians in their homes, with expenses reimbursed by the Government and allowing asylum seekers housing and a visa.

“For us, the sponsor will receive £500 every month,” said Julia, who has lived in England before.

“The three of us lived in Plymouth with a young couple for seven months and we’ve also lived in Sheffield.

“I recently returned to England to see my family and my partner, who all live there, and I’m now hoping to find a new sponsor for me, my daughter and my mom.”

Julia and her family believe Essex would be the place best place for them to live.

"We are looking everywhere, but Essex offers a lot of nice towns and smaller cities," she said.

"Colchester seems like a nice place and it's not far from the sea, which is nice.

“Life in Ukraine is very scary and depressing.

"The consequences of the war are everywhere and it makes it very difficult.

"We are grateful to anybody who considers helping us.

“This is only temporary housing - we hope the war will end soon.”

For more information, contact Julia on jch.ua@ukr.net.