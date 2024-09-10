Helen Taylor enrolled her daughter, who is not being named, into the Tendring Sixth Form College to study chemistry to pursue her dream of going into veterinary work.

However, the day before term began she received a call saying the class had been cancelled.

Helen said: "I wish to make it known that we received a phone call yesterday morning at 10.30am advising us that the A-level chemistry course that my daughter is due to start at Tendring Technology Sixth Form College on Friday has been cancelled.

"I am desperately trying to arrange education with an alternative provider as it is non-negotiable that she cannot study chemistry due to the career path she has chosen - veterinary medicine - as this is a requirement for all university courses."

The concerned mother met the headteacher on the same day to talk about what will happen to her daughter's future.

She said: "I have met with Mr Burt and discussed what we expect to happen, although apologetic he appears to simply be delegating half-hearted solutions to other members of staff.

"It is clear from the meeting that he has no idea who our daughter is and even less idea as to how this situation has been handled. The teachers are all understandably angry and embarrassed."

A spokesman for Tendring Technology College said the lesson was cancelled due to not enough students taking it up.

The spokesman said: “Like sixth forms across the country if there aren’t enough students wanting to study a particular subject then we find alternative courses for them.

"We have worked on a one-to-one basis with any student affected and can confirm all students had their places confirmed in time for the first day of sixth form.”