Franky Brown, 27, of Langham Drive, Clacton, was seen by police officers leaving a home in North Road on March 23.

He had a brown paper bag which appeared to be heavy, and got into a taxi.

Officers followed the vehicle, before stopping it.

When Brown saw the police, he quickly got out of the car and tried to run away, throwing the bag over a garden fence.

Essex Police said he was easily caught by officers and arrested.

The bag was recovered and found to contain 1kg of cocaine.

A search of properties linked to Brown led to officers seizing £15,000 in cash, another 50g of cocaine and almost 30g of MDMA and a mixing agent.

Brown was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

On September 5, he Brown admitted both charges and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today to five and a half years in jail for the drugs offence and 12 months for the possession of criminal property offence, which will run concurrently.

Cocaine - 1kg of cocaine is estimated to be worth more than £40k (Image: Essex Police)

Det Insp Frazer Low, of the serious and organised crime unit, said: “Quite clearly, Brown had no idea what was going to happen to him that day.

“He went to pick up a significant quantity of drugs and he expected to be able to fulfil his role in the operation. But instead, he was stopped and a significant amount of drugs which were destined for sale in Essex were seized and destroyed.”

He added: “Brown’s involvement in the supply of Class A drugs has, of course, opened a number of investigative lines of enquiry which we have pursued and continue to pursue.

“There are still drug dealers who believe they can operate in Essex and are in some way above the law.

“We continue to build overwhelming cases against them and that means when they go to court, they have very little option but to admit their guilt and accept the sentenced handed to them.”