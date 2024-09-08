Check to see if you (or your neighbours!) have won below.

Three streets across the county have scooped prizes after their postcodes came out in the draw.

The winners this week are:

CO13 0AU – Frinton

CO4 5JZ – Colchester

CM5 0NW - Fyfield

The People’s Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which aims to raise money for charities while also bringing cash prizes to homes across the UK.

The People’s Postcode Lottery unveils daily prizes for postcodes across the UK including £30,000 jackpots for every winning ticket in a postcode on weekends, and £1,000 prizes for 20 different postcodes every day.

A minimum of 33 per cent from each ticket goes to charity and players have raised more than £950 million for over 9,000 charities and good causes since 2005.