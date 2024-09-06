Muddy Stilettos has ranked 260 places in England, listing the top ten towns, cities and villages of each English county.

Frinton came sixth on the list, with its culture, history and picturesque views among the reasons why it is one of the top places to live in Essex.

Muddy Stilettos said: "With its butterscotch sands, sweeping esplanade and pastel beach huts, this pretty coastal resort offers a slice of quintessential charm.

"Hugging the north Essex coastline, it first became popular for vaycaying Londoners in the 1920s, when its High Street was dubbed the ‘Bond Street of East Anglia’.

"These days you can expect to find a hub of indie boutiques, bistros and bars a short stroll from the shore, plus a thriving arts and culture scene."

Terry Allen, ward councillor for Frinton, has lived in the town for 35 years and was delighted with the ranking.

He said: "I think it validates what we have all been saying - Frinton is a wonderful place to work live and play, and that's why it should be preserved the way people like it.

"They move here because of what it hasn't got - not for what it has got - that's the razzmatazz of a resort. We are a town by the sea and we want to stay like that.

"Then again, I'm probably shooting myself in the foot as it encourages more people to move here and we are quite overwhelmed, but then on the other hand again, that's progress.

"As long as when people do move here they don't try and change it to where they have just come from. You move here because Frinton is Frinton - leave it as it is."