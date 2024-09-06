A police car crashed into a traffic sign outside a train station in Essex last night.
Passers-by spotted a damaged police car outside the Southend Victoria Station on the bend of Queensway in the late hours of September 5.
The car seemed to have crashed into a traffic sign near the stop lights, but no other vehicle was involved.
An Essex Police spokesman confirmed no other vehicles were involved and the officers in the car did not report any injuries.
He said: “We were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a police vehicle in Queensway, Southend, shortly before 10.50pm on Thursday 5 September.
“No injuries were reported. A road closure was put in place while the incident was cleared.”
