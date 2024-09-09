Estelle Mirza has worked at Old Road Medical Practice for 42 years having joined just after late husband Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza set up the service.

The couple met at a party in London in 1969, while Estelle was still a student nurse.

Amazing - Estelle with flowers outside the medical practice

They married and moved to Clacton in 1974, setting up the practice where Estelle has worked until this year.

Old Road Surgery practice manager Sarah Dickson said: "We are extremely saddened to announce that Estelle, after 42 years at Old Road, and over 50 years as a nurse for the NHS, is retiring from the practice.

"She will be sorely missed by both staff, patients, and the surrounding community."

Estelle will still practise as a nurse at her care home, Kingsgate, in Carnarvon Road, which she bought with Dr Mirza about a year before he died.

Estelle plans to spend more time with her residents at Kingsgate and devote more of her time to another of Dr Mirza's loves.

Team - the Old Road Medical Practice team bidding Estelle farewell Dr Mirza was an outstanding doctor, who was loved throughout the community by patients and staff.

He died from Covid in May 2020.

He was 84 years old and worked up until the day he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

His wife was devastated by the tragedy.

Sarah continued: "It has been a very sad and emotional farewell today to one of the loveliest people you could ever wish to meet, and we will feel the loss for many years to come.

"The legacy of both Dr and Mrs Mirza will live on at this practice for a very long time.

"We wish to honour the memory of Dr Mirza, and to thank Estelle for her decades of hard work within the local community, as well as her 53 years as a nurse within the NHS.

"Both are truly remarkable people."