These places might be familiar to a local but to those outside of the county they are unheard of and deserve more attention.

Here is a list compiling some of the best hidden gem places throughout Essex.

Wivenhoe and Arlesford Creek

Colchester residents may not see Wivenhoe as a hidden gem, only being a short drive away, but outside of the town's small radius, the town is barely mentioned.

The town is known for having a rich history connected to the fishing and boat-building trade, ties to Essex University, and a good direct train line to London.

Only a twenty-minute walk away, you can look around where The Essex Serpent was filmed, in Arlesford among the bobbing boats.

Maldon

Best known for Maldon Sea Salt, this estuary town makes for a great day exploring, with thousands of brilliant boats to gaze at.

The town also has plenty of places to visit from Promenade Park (with a great splash park during the summer), the Museum of Power and a Military Services Museum amongst many other attractions.

The quaint high street is full of independent cafes and restaurants as well as more independents down small side streets.

Leigh

Often overshadowed by Southend, this quaint town is full of character and charm.

With galleries and craft shops, plenty of pubs and the popular cockle sheds, this picturesque town is the perfect place for you to unwind and take in the fresh sea air.

It is full of history too, boasting various museums and a restored 1850s fisherman's cottage.

Manningtree and Mistley Witch Walk

History buffs will enjoy this witch walk which starts in Manningtree, one of the smallest towns in England, and ends in Mistley.

Inspired by the 17th century East Anglian witch trials, the walk takes you along the estuary, to Mistley, known for its swans.

This circular walk will take you right back to where you started, with plenty of food stops and interesting shops to look at along the way.

Burnham-on-Crouch

This quaint riverside town is full of old-world charm with listed buildings, boat yards and sailing clubs.

The Rio, an old-fashioned two-screen cinema, is an incredible experience as well as the seal-watching boat trips which guarantee sightings on the shores of Wallasea and Foulness Islands.

Tollesbury Marshes

Familiar to some, this popular filming location was featured in The Essex Serpent and ITV’s series Liar.

The serene salt marsh landscape boasts invigorating walks, wild areas to explore and even a hit for paddleboarding.

There is also a wonderful tearoom, a vintage café set within an old sail loft, which offers scrumptious cakes.

Chocolate box villages and towns

Essex is home to many quintessentially English villages and picture-perfect towns.

With thatched roofs, church spires, windmills, red telephone boxes turned book libraries and decorative pargetting on timber-framed cottages, explore these idyllic locations by foot or bike.

Some names to remember are Wendons Ambo, Coggeshall, Great Bardfield, Finchingfield but there are plenty more to be found.

Landermere Quay

This beauty spot between Harwich and Walton is only accessible by foot.

Full of history, this was reportedly a 16th century smugglers bay and it was once home to Queen Victoria’s physician, Sir William Gull, who became a Jack the Ripper suspect!

Calm and tranquil, this is an idyllic spot for kayaking or swimming.