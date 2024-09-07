If you have a combination of thrill seekers and those wanting to enjoy a more sedate pastime them a trip to Clacton Pier might be a way to avoid any quarrels.

Speed - the Looping Star rollercoaster (Image: Newsquest)

I went to the pier on the last day of the summer holidays, which saw the seaside town brighten up as temperatures reached 18C.

The first thing I decided to do was try out some of the amazing rides the pier had to offer - with my favourite being the Waltzer - a true seaside classic.

I then braved the Looping Star rollercoaster which sees windy turns, high speeds and even a full loop the loop - it was absolutely crazy.

There are plenty of rides to go on too - such as the log flume, bumper boats, twister and dodgems - with some attractions inside and some outside.

Prizes Galore - Clacton Pier's arcade (Image: Newsquest)

Looking at some of the 2p-machine prizes I also spent a bit of time in the arcade, scoring a couple of small plushies and working hard for tickets at the various different game machines.

For those looking for some slower action, there are also six bowling lanes and an 18-hole mini golf course to compete on.

Children can also enjoy the spacious play area which has slides, climbing frames and lots of activities.

Relaxing - a view of the ocean from the pier (Image: Newsquest)

Towards the end of my time enjoying the sun, I decided to walk to the end of the pier and enjoy the serene coastal views away from all the arcade and ride noise.

Those looking for a quieter and more relaxing time can head to the front or back of the pier and enjoy sitting on a bench, enjoy the view and maybe even an ice-cream.

There are also plenty of food places inside the pier offering amazing meals.

For more information go to https://www.clactonpier.co.uk.