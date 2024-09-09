But what is the perfect weather for a day on the pier?

Boasting hundreds of things to do, the summer holidays are the perfect time to travel down to the coast.

Clacton Pier has something for all the family to enjoy, including arcades, rides, mini golf and refreshments.

Harry Turley, Clacton Pier's ride operations manager, said the summer holidays were very busy.

He said: "It's been a nice summer but obviously the weather over the airshow was not very good so it sort of let down the end of the summer holidays.

"It's amazing how the weather affects us at the pier - and the beach of course. When it's warmer we definitely do see more people come down to see us."

However, sometimes the sun beats down too hard.

Harry said: "It can also be too hot! If it's too hot people spend their whole day on the beach and don't come and see us at all until later in the evening.

"It's incredible how the weather can be too low or too high - there has to be that sweet spot in between."

Harry is now looking forward to the autumn months when visitors can celebrate a unique beer, food and entertainment festival.

He said: "I'm also excited about Oktoberfest and getting prepared for next year."