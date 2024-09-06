The annual event, which will take place from October 9-15, will take place in the Memorial Garden for the sixth year running.

The display is organised by Maria Gormley in partnership with Sands – a stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

It features pink, blue and white ribbons tied to the railings, along with knitted items such as teddy bears and hearts, each sponsored by businesses and residents.

Each is a tribute to a lost child.

Ms Gormley, a 2023 Pride of Tendring Award winner, said: "It’s been a busy year for our local Sands group.

"We’re so proud of everyone’s hard work and we’re delighted to bring the ribbon display back to Clacton’s Memorial Garden for this year.

"Not only does the sponsorship of every ribbon and teddy raise funds for charity, but each item in the display represents a precious little one who was taken too soon and who is missed."

Ms Gormley is also set to participate in the Sands Ribbon Run on October 12.

The Clacton group raised more than £3,000 for the charity through its first charity golf day at Clacton Golf Club in April.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands and chair of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance, said: "Everyone at Sands is committed to our ultimate objective of saving the lives of babies and children, through the promotion of medical research and driving policy change.

"Locally based Sands events like the Clacton Ribbon Display, championed by people like Maria, shows people that there are safe spaces in your community, full of like-minded people you can talk to, as well as tailored support and resources to help you with your grief journey, no matter how recent or longstanding your loss."

For more information on how to sponsor a ribbon or teddy bear, or to participate in the Ribbon Run, contact Ms Gormley at maria.gormley@sands.org.uk or donate at justgiving.com/page/ribbon-display2024.