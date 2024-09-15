Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner a new team, the New Homes Accelerator, will “support local authorities and developers" to get projects moving at 200 sites across the UK.

The Tendring Colchester Borden Garden Community (TCBGC) has been revealed as one of three areas which will be monitored by the Government and was at the first labelled a “stalled site.”

Wrong - Sir Bernard Jenkin MP for Harwich and North Essex said the Tendring Colchester Garden Community was 'still wrong' (Image: Conservatives)

Sir Bernard Jenkin, the Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex which will include the TCBCG alongside Colchester, said: “It was entirely wrong for the new government to suggest that the Tendring Garden Community has in anyway stalled, and the government have corrected their statement.

“It is still wrong that we are building this new housing, but the infrastructure will not be completed.

"The government should make up the full funding for the new A133/A120 link road, so that the other money generated by the project can be spent on the new Health Centre, new schools and other essentials.

Masterplans - The plans of the development (Image: TDC)

Mr Jenkin added: “Just as we warned at the election, Labour, with support from Lib Dems, want to build more homes than ever in the Essex countryside.

“The government has set Tendring and Colchester new housing targets: Tendring up from 550 to 1,043 per year, and Colchester up from 1043 to 1290, per year. Moreover, they are now compulsory targets.

"Rural areas are being targeted for housing growth, at the expense of the big cities like London, where the Labour Mayor has had his target reduced. I will oppose this.”

While Pam Cox, MP for Colchester, whose constituency borders the site, said: “I welcome the decision by the Government to help deliver new homes for those struggling to find suitable, affordable housing.

“The New Homes Accelerator shows the Government is delivering on its missions.

Andy Baker, from Tendring Council, said the council welcomes the government’s drive for increasing housing adding “It is vital that infrastructure is in place to support new homes and this is a key ask of us to government along the house-building journey.”