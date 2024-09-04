Emergency services rushed to the scene in December last year after Precious Nwokei, 37, lost control of her Kia Rio and crashed into an oncoming car.

Nwokei had been driving towards Harwich when the incident happened.

Both Nwokei and the driver of other car were taken to Colchester Hospital.

At Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday Nwokei admitted one charge of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The court heard she was not being able to explain how the incident happened.

Police investigated the Kia, but could not find any issues which might have caused the car to swerve to the opposite side of the road.

Nwokei, of James Street, Colchester, attended the court with her husband and on crutches, as she is still recovering from the crash and receiving physiotherapy.

Grace Court, prosecuting, told the court that the victim suffered injuries to her neck and legs and that the injuries “will affect her long term”.

George Dixon, defending, said: “Her understanding of the collision is there must have been something wrong with the car, but she was surprised when the police did not find anything.”

Nwokei, who is employed as a support worker, was said to remember waking up to the smell of the airbags.

However, she accepted the facts presented to her in court.

Mr Dixon told the court that Nwokei’s first responce after the incident was to check on the other driver, and asked police about the condition of the victim.

He said: “She is very upset for the level of harm of the injuries she has caused to the other party.”

Judge Towell sentenced Nwokei to a total of 150 hours of unpaid work, which will have to be completed within 12 months.

Additionally, a fine of £199 was imposed and a 12-month disqualification from driving.

Judge Towell said: “You have lost your good character and that is punishment in itself.

“I accept this incident is completely out of character for you. I am imposing a community order because your guilty plea has made a difference to me.”