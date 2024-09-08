The Robin Cancer Trust is hosting its annual Pants To Cancer walk, which sees supporters walk seven miles from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier.

The charity focuses on testicular and ovarian cancers.

Already in its fourth year, the charity walk comes with a twist, as participants proudly wear their underwear on top of their clothes.

More determined walkers can walk back to Clacton for a round trip of 14 miles.

Underwear - The Pants to Cancer walk encourages walkers to show off their colourful underwear (Image: Simon Rich)

This year's walk is sponsored by Frinton Cleaning Services and chief executive officer Gareth Hanna has previously taken part in the event.

Mr Hanna said: "When we heard that the Robin Cancer Trust were looking for a sponsor for their Pants to Cancer walk it was a no brainer.

“This will be the third year my daughter and myself have done the walk. I am sure we have all been affected in one way or another by cancer.

“The Robin Cancer Trust is an amazing cause raising awareness and providing support for these rare cancers, particularly focusing on the needs of young adults affected by germ cell cancer."

The family-friendly event is encouraging as many people as possible to join.

Last year about 90 walkers raised £3,100.

Darren Couchman, community engagement manager and a 23-year testicular cancer survivor, said: "We love putting on our annual Pants to Cancer walk and we are so excited to bring it back for 2024.

Walk - The event aims to raise awareness for testicular and ovarian cancer (Image: Robin Cancer Trust)

“Every year the local community gets behind the walk and really embraces it.

"Both cancers, if caught early, have a really good prognosis and that's why it's vitally important we spread the awareness message to as many people as possible.

“Raising awareness in a fun light-hearted way definitely helps. With so many people wearing their undies, I can't think of a better way to grab people's attention and allow us to then deliver the serious awareness messages.

“As a testicular cancer survivor myself, I know first-hand how important it is to know the signs and symptoms and what to look out for. Knowing this undoubtedly saved my life.

“So please dig out your best undies, join us on Sunday, September 22, enjoy the sea air and help us shout 'Pants to cancer'!"