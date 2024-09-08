BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Rent Report which ranks areas in Essex based on their average rent price so far this year.

Rent index data from the Office for National Statistics was used to find Essex areas’ average prices for rent from January to July 2024, with the average of all seven months being used.

Tendring district was the cheapest to rent, at £905 a month, with the Colchester district the third cheapest at £1,040 a month.

The Harlow district was the most expensive at £1300

Here is the full list of all of Essex's local authorities’ average rent per month ranked from cheapest to the most expensive:

Local Authority

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan - Jul)

Tendring

£905

Maldon

£1,003

Colchester

£1,040

Braintree

£1,087

Castle Point

£1,099

Southend

£1,143

Rochford

£1,164

Uttlesford

£1,172

Basildon

£1,246

Chelmsford

£1,247

Harlow

£1,300