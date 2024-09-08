A NEW report has ranked local authorities in Essex based on their average price to rent so far in 2024 with all but one area having rents over the amount of £1,000 a month.
BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Rent Report which ranks areas in Essex based on their average rent price so far this year.
Rent index data from the Office for National Statistics was used to find Essex areas’ average prices for rent from January to July 2024, with the average of all seven months being used.
Tendring district was the cheapest to rent, at £905 a month, with the Colchester district the third cheapest at £1,040 a month.
The Harlow district was the most expensive at £1300
Here is the full list of all of Essex's local authorities’ average rent per month ranked from cheapest to the most expensive:
Local Authority
Rent price average for 2024 (Jan - Jul)
Tendring
£905
Maldon
£1,003
Colchester
£1,040
Braintree
£1,087
Castle Point
£1,099
Southend
£1,143
Rochford
£1,164
Uttlesford
£1,172
Basildon
£1,246
Chelmsford
£1,247
Harlow
£1,300
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here