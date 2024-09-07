Christine Stickland, 78, braved what many people, regardless of their age, wouldn't dare to, by doing a skydive and jumping out of a plane.

She took to the sky with 22-year-old granddaughter Ellie Wickham, who joined her adventurous grandmother for a good cause.

Mrs Stickland said: “I just want to thank everybody who donated. We were able to get just on £3,000 together.

“And especially the Fisheries of Frinton, in Connaught Avenue. They put a donation box out and made £400 - and then the owner doubled it.”

Mrs Stickland raised the money for the Kidney Research UK charity, in memory of her late husband, who sadly died from kidney disease.

Her adventure was postponed twice. She originally planned to do the jump in June, but it had to be delayed until August due to weather conditions.

“It was fantastic,” she said.

“I will do it again. It was wonderful to do it with my granddaughter, I’m so proud of her.

“A lot of friends thought I would not do it and I think my husband was looking down on me and shaking his head!"