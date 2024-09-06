Orwell Place Car Park closed on Monday and is set to reopen on September 20.

The nearest alternative car park is in Wellington Road, CO12 3EJ.

Tendring Council leisure boss Mick Barry said: “The Orwell Place project has been a substantial investment in Dovercourt town centre and I am eager to see the work completed with these finishing touches to the entrance and pathways.

“The new facility is a major improvement on the derelict sites that formed the area previously and has received parking awards recognising the quality of what is provided.”

Mr Barry said the work had been timed to avoid the school holidays, and the temporary closures in place for the car park and surrounding roads were necessary for safety while the work is carried out.

The Orwell Place Car Park is part of a £1.9 million redevelopment project by the Tendring Council.

The project is using the site of the former Starlings garage and Queen's Head Hotel to create a new public space.