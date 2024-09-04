So far this year, Frinton and Walton Town Council has spent almost £10,400 on festive lighting and this is projected to reach £12,000 by the end of the year.

Last year, the council aimed to spend £10,400 on light but ended up paying out just over £17, 000.

But some residents believe the money should be spent on problems such as overgrown grass and weeds.

Tracy Newbury said: "If they can’t afford to get the streets cleared of weeds, or sort out any of the other many problems why should they be spending money on festive lights?"

Terry Allen, councillor for Frinton, has defended spending thousands on festive lights in Frinton and Walton.

He said: "The festive lights bring up a bit of brightness and joy to the people shopping in the High Streets in both Frinton and Walton and that is the decision of the council to bring the light to the High Street.

"It's especially relevant today when all we are getting from the Government and council is doom and gloom."

Another Frinton resident said the town council should spend less money on The Spinney Garden, opposite Frinton railway station, in Station Approach.

She said: "Why spend on the Spinney?

"Many locals have their own spaces and people come on the train to go to the beach and not to visit the garden. So much is wasted in Frinton and I don’t know why."

But Mr Allen insisted it was money well spent and the land had been transformed by the council.

He said: "The Spinney Garden was a rat-infested wasteland that had been left for years with no one taking up the baton to do anything about it.

"Many residents said it was an eyesore for everyone living in the town and visitors who had to come through the station and see this horrible blob of green that was there.

"The council took up the challenge when offered to do so and we have turned it into one of the most spectacular gardens in the area.

"We maintain our green spaces because we think they should look nice all year round.

"We have to spend money to make our area nice so people enjoy going to them, walking through them and passing them in the car."

Read more about the annual finances in this document: http://www.fwtc.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-2025-Annual-Budget.pdf.