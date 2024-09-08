The pier is always busy during the summer holidays with families enjoying the season's sunshine, fantastic rides and awesome arcades.

With dozens of rides and hundreds of arcade games to run, the pier is full of friendly and helpful staff looking to make visitors' days the best possible.

Speed - The Waltzer (Image: Newsquest)

Workers help keep lines short by fitting people into rides, making sure the ride works smoothly and helping to brighten people's day with a smile.

Charlie Elliott, 22, has worked at Clacton Pier for six years and is a rides team leader who ensures everything is going smoothly.

He said: "I work all across the year but my main hours are throughout the summer when it is a lot busy

"I make sure all the rides are operating correctly. So if there are not enough people to operate every ride when it's quieter, I make sure the rides are made available.

"During the summer there will be different people dedicated to rides and I make sure everything is running correctly."

Team Leader - Charlie Elliott in the Miami Beach control booth (Image: Newsquest)

Matthew Leshommes operates the Twister, Waltzer, Miami, Wild Mouse, dodgems and the mini wheel,

He said: "I don't think I've got just one favourite - a few of them are my favourite but I probably do have a worst.

"I think it would have to be the Mini Wheel as it's quite quiet and not as popular so it gets a little bit boring... but it is all right.

"The other rides are all very busy and popular, but the Mini Wheel is just not my favourite."

Operator - Matthew Leshommes (Image: Newsquest)

Michael has worked at the pier since March this year and has enjoyed his first busy summer holidays.

Now the holidays are over the rides will only be open on the weekends until the next half-term holiday, October 28 to November 1.

For more information about the pier, go to https://www.clactonpier.co.uk.