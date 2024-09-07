Young people in Tendring are benefitting from a grant of more than £18,000 to a charity offering support.
The Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit (VVU) runs an annual grant scheme to support groups in developing support for young people.
Tendring’s UTurn was able to fund three youth workers thanks to the 2023/24 grant, who were placed where youngsters spend their time or at hotspots for anti-social behaviour,
Maggie Bond, youth project co-ordinator at UTurn, said: “Thanks to the VVU’s funding of this project, we have been able to support young people to make positive choices that increase their personal safety.
“Through the project, we have seen an increase in young people’s motivation to engage in safer, more positive activities, with many young people seeking further sessional engagement with UTurn or other alternatives.”
UTurn was one of 17 community groups who helped support more than 7,000 young people across the county with a range of interactive projects.
Roger Hirst, chair of the Violence and Vulnerability Partnership and Essex police, fire and crime commissioner, thanked UTurn for supporting young people in Tendring.
He said: “We must never underestimate the fantastic work being delivered by local organisations in communities right across the county.
"The projects, embedded in their local area, understand the needs of the young people they are working with, and can provide the support needed to address risk factors such as violence, lack of engagement in education, isolation and poor mental health.
“So many young people have been helped thanks to the 23/24 VVU grants and I encourage organisations to apply for next year’s grant and continue this great work.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here