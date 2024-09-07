The Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit (VVU) runs an annual grant scheme to support groups in developing support for young people.

Tendring’s UTurn was able to fund three youth workers thanks to the 2023/24 grant, who were placed where youngsters spend their time or at hotspots for anti-social behaviour,

Maggie Bond, youth project co-ordinator at UTurn, said: “Thanks to the VVU’s funding of this project, we have been able to support young people to make positive choices that increase their personal safety.

Support - UTurn is offering a range of support options for young people aged 10 to 18 in Tendring (Image: UTurn)

“Through the project, we have seen an increase in young people’s motivation to engage in safer, more positive activities, with many young people seeking further sessional engagement with UTurn or other alternatives.”

UTurn was one of 17 community groups who helped support more than 7,000 young people across the county with a range of interactive projects.

Roger Hirst, chair of the Violence and Vulnerability Partnership and Essex police, fire and crime commissioner, thanked UTurn for supporting young people in Tendring.

He said: “We must never underestimate the fantastic work being delivered by local organisations in communities right across the county.

Thankful - Roger Hirst acknowledged the vital work of UTurn in Tendring

"The projects, embedded in their local area, understand the needs of the young people they are working with, and can provide the support needed to address risk factors such as violence, lack of engagement in education, isolation and poor mental health.

“So many young people have been helped thanks to the 23/24 VVU grants and I encourage organisations to apply for next year’s grant and continue this great work.”