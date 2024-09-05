The weekly 'talking' newspaper is for people who are visually impaired and is produced by a team of volunteers.

Articles from the local press are chosen by an editorial team and then read out by volunteers, before being distributed by mail with the recording stored in a memory stick.

Recordings are also now available through the British Wireless for the Blind Fund and a free playback device is available for those who receive the recordings by post.

The awareness day will take place at Morrison’s Superstore, on Centenary Way, Clacton, from 10am on Saturday (September 7).

It will be an opportunity to find out about this charity which was established in 1976 and which celebrated its 2000th edition in 2017.

It also a way to find out about volunteering opportunities and how to refer someone to become a listener to the weekly output.

The group is also part of the Newspaper Federation which supports and represent the work of all Talking News organisations across the UK.

Contact tendringtalkingtimes1976@gmail.com for more information or visit the awareness day on Saturday.